El Trafico: Most memorable moments before LA Galaxy-LAFC rivalry returns on FOX

It is one of Major League Soccer's best rivalries, and a new chapter of El Trafico is set for Saturday (7:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes) at Dignity Health Sports Park when the LA Galaxy host LAFC.

It is expected to provide the long-awaited first meeting in MLS between Mexican mega-stars Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and Carlos Vela, and both teams are enjoying fine form as two of the top three teams in the Western Conference standings. It is also the first coaching showdown between LA's Greg Vanney and LAFC's Steve Cherundolo.