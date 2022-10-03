LAFC cement MLS-best status, Philadelphia produce a rare dud & more from Week 33

Only one week – 16 games, with two on Wednesday and the rest on Decision Day next Sunday – remains in this 27th MLS regular season.

Thanks for reading along. Let’s jump in, and start with this year’s very deserving Supporters’ Shield winners:

There aren’t a lot of players in this league that could’ve curled home Carlos Vela ’s 51st-minute opener, and there are even fewer that could’ve done this:

Over the past two weeks, though, LAFC provided a reminder of why everyone truly believed that they’d cruise to 75 points at least. It’s not that they played particularly good ball in last week’s 3-1 home win over Houston or Sunday’s Shield-clinching 2-1 win at Portland . It’s that even when they’re not playing particularly good ball, they have the kind of talent that can brute force a win in a hostile environment against a quality opponent playing their hearts out.

But as is well documented by now, it did not work out that way. LAFC followed up their 18-3-3 start to the season with a horrid run of form, going 1-5-1 over their next seven games to open the door for the Union.

For about five-and-a-half months, from the beginning of March to the middle of August, it was not a question of whether LAFC would win their second Shield in four years, but a question of by how much. Obviously they’d set the new points record, and obviously they’d continue to run away from the pack – even as Philly poured on the gas.

LAFC are the champs. They celebrated like mad at Providence Park on Sunday, and they deserve that lap of honor they’ll take before closing out the season at home against Nashville next weekend.

But I won’t. The Shield is the best trophy you can win in MLS, and the truest representation we have of who the best team in the league actually is. Give me 34 games spread across eight months over a five-game autumn hot streak any day.

Even with this two-game resurrection on the heels of that seven-game swoon; even with Gareth Bale being a good soldier about his role as a super-sub, and with Vela being ok with not going 90 every week, and with Bouanga regularly creating danger, I’m still not sure that LAFC are better set-up to win MLS Cup than they were two months ago. And we all know very well that, as Cherundolo intimated, they will consider 2022 a failure if they don’t take home that particular piece of hardware.

“So credit to all the players and staff. Everybody did a fantastic job this week to make sure we came up with the right result. And absolutely everybody deserves a short breather, a short celebration, but we have more to achieve this season.”

“Very, very proud of the organization, the players – they dedicated a lot to this, their focus this week in training, even though it was an international break and guys came in late, their focus was amazing,” head coach Steve Cherundolo said. “Training sessions were very good. And so the logical performance or result happens – usually when we train well, we play well, and that's what happened this week.

"This goal comes with amazing timing – amazing timing for me, but as well as to give a treat to my teammates, to the city of Los Angeles, to our supporters,” Bouanga said amidst the postgame jubilee. “All the work that we've been through together, yes, it's been [only] six games with the organization, but at the end of the day, there's a fluidity for me into the organization, and this is to give it back to the club and to the supporters."

That’s Denis Bouanga ’s first goal for LAFC. It’s also the type of goal you hope you’re paying for when you buy a new DP.

It’s the second of those, the “dragging the center backs out” bit, that was so crucial in getting Rios his first goal, which set the tone for the rest of the game. This is textbook recognition of space from the Crown :

Instead of going too far in on a Philly side I’ve spilled a million words on this year, I’m just going to give you the tl;dr on them from this game:

The Union, of course, set themselves up for the fall with an uncharacteristically listless performance down in Charlotte, one in which the hosts out-worked, out-competed and overwhelmed the visitors en route to a 4-0 win, with all four of those goals coming from Daniel Rios .

With Union RB Nathan Harriel pushed up to provide width, Charlotte winger Kamil Jozwiak makes a hard, vertical run as soon as the turnover happens. He’s joined by basically everyone else in the Charlotte attack, with the most important being DP No. 9 (who’s now playing as a DP No. 10) Karol Swiderski.

Because there are so many Charlotte attackers getting forward, they’re able to re-press and win Jack Elliott’s scuffed clearance. Swiderski puts Jozwiak into the primary assist zone, which draws one Union CB out, and then Swiderski himself ghosts to the corner of the six-yard box, which draws Elliott over.

And that leaves Rios unmarked in front of goal for the tap-in.

Formations, of course, aren’t tactics. But this is a pretty perfect example of how formations and tactics inform each other. In Charlotte’s case a mid-block 4-2-3-1 with flying wingers was pointed directly at Philly’s potential weakness. It paid off.

You can hear it in interim coach – although he's expected to get the full-time job soon – Christian Lattanzio’s postgame comments if you’re willing to read between the lines a little bit.

“I see him in training every day, so I know he is a goal scorer,” Lattanzio said of Rios’s four-goal performance. “I think because we want to replicate in training what we are going to do in games... If the team creates, Danny is going to be there to finish.”

I’m going to have more on Charlotte next week, either when they complete this miracle push into the playoffs (they need two wins and lots of help) or when their very promising debut season comes to an end. Part of what I’m going to write about is how Swiderski’s flexibility (yes, a guy who regularly partners Robert Lewandowski knows how to play off of a true No. 9) opened up new avenues for Lattanzio to explore, and the other is going to be about how getting guys like Rios, Brandt Bronico and Derrick Jones off the scrap-heap and turning them into capable, quality MLS starters is such a massive personnel win.

Because that really is the secret sauce in this league: You have to be able to turn potential into productivity. Whether the Crown make the playoffs or not, Lattanzio’s ability to do that in Year 1 means this season’s not only a success on its own terms, but one that sets the team up for greater success in 2023 and beyond.