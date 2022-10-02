LA Galaxy: Playoff return is small step for “greatest club in the league”

Their 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake clinched an Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs berth, ending a two-year drought that bookended a run of missed postseasons in four of the last five seasons. But head coach Greg Vanney has high expectations for his club and his players are apt to follow suit.

"As I just said to the guys, we all signed up here to change the trajectory of this club. It’s the best club in MLS, but it’s been struggling for a number of years," said Vanney, who took over in 2021 after leading Toronto FC. "All of us signed up here with the responsibility to turn this club back into the greatest club in the league. We took one step towards that tonight – it’s a small step – to get ourselves into the playoffs."

Prior to the 2017 season, the Galaxy had missed the postseason just three times – from 2006-08 – and the club’s five MLS Cups are a league record. However, that recent stretch of early vacations had traditional contenders on the outside of those conversations.

Just getting into the postseason won't be enough, goalkeeper Jonathan Bond said, with a 4W-1L-5D end-of-season stretch securing their postseason return in the Western Conference.