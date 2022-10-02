Charlotte shocker could cost Philadelphia the Supporters' Shield: "We're pissed"

In front of 43,860 boisterous fans at Bank of America Stadium, a mistake-ridden performance from the Union and a spectacular four-goal outburst from Charlotte striker Daniel Ríos handed Philadelphia their first loss in six matches. More importantly, the defeat wrested momentum in the hunt for the Supporters' Shield out of their hands. With a win against the Portland Timbers on Sunday, LAFC will clinch the trophy, a bitter pill to swallow for the previously in-form Union.

Humbling result

"Disappointing performance from our group," head coach Jim Curtin said after the match. "I apologize to the fans that made the trip here and the fans back home that watched. Not a good representation of ourselves."

It was a conspicuous return to earth for the high-flying Union. They were undefeated in their last six matches, winning five, with a combined score of 23-2 in that span. Prior to Saturday, they'd conceded more than two goals just once this season, and have scored four or more themselves in seven matches. The last match in which they conceded four goals was 1,162 days ago. It was a stunningly uncharacteristic display from the league's best defensive unit.

"As a team we didn't play well," said Curtin, making no excuses for the loss. "Good teams punish you."

While the Union went into the match with a trophy to play for, Charlotte's season was on the line. The expansion side needed all three points to keep their Audi MLS Cup Playoff hopes alive, and they stepped up to the occasion. Ríos entered the match with two goals on the season. He was dominant against a typically lock-down defense, striking four times and elevating the entire team with his holdup play.