"This team worships him": Gonzalo Higuaín delivers another miracle for Miami

"It was very important for us to get this win and this goal because it’s a big one as we push to the playoffs.”

“I’m very emotional because this team doesn’t give up, it fights to the end, and I’m very, very proud to be part of this team,” said Higuaín post-game. “It seems like we like to suffer and score late, but I knew myself I was going to have another chance to score. I knew that if I stayed focused and concentrated, I knew I was going to have another opportunity, and the chance arrived and I was able to finish it.

This latest goal, Higuaín's 14 of the season, was arguably the most important in club history as the victory moves Miami three points above the playoff line, clear of the eighth-place Crew with just two games remaining (Columbus have three games left).

“I’ve said from day one: we are fortunate, we’re lucky, I’m lucky to manage a world-class striker,” Neville added. “If you think about the adversity that he’s had to overcome in his Inter Miami career, I think it’s a testament to his character. The fact that he said from day one that he wanted to finish with Inter Miami as a winner. He’s leading a young, inexperienced squad to a place where they are challenging and where we want to be, so we’re really happy.”

“This group is an amazing group and are now beginning to believe what we believed in them from day one. That’s great to see. I think it helps when you’ve got a center forward that’s carrying the team towards the playoffs,” said the Englishman.

After initially falling short of the hype surrounding his 2020 arrival, the 34-year-old Designated Player is finally in-form and leading the club. This resurgence has Phil Neville offering plenty of praise for the face of the franchise.

The Herons have now won three consecutive games, with Higuaín finding the back of the net in four straight outings (five goals overall). No other player in club history has scored three games in a row.

With 12 goals in his last 14 games, the former Real Madrid, Juventus, and Napoli star is among the hottest players in the league, which, according to Neville, has earned him the adoration and respect of his teammates in the dressing room.

“He’s probably where he wanted to be when he first came [to] MLS,” the coach said. “He wanted to be the man, the man that everyone looked up to, the man everyone worshiped – and that comes two ways. You’ve got to have a team around you, and you’ve also got to play the performances yourself. And I think what we’ve done, we’ve provided him with a team and a platform, particularly with [Alejandro] Pozuelo coming in, and he’s given the team back more.”