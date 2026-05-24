Preston Judd gets San Jose Earthquakes back on track

The San Jose Earthquakes are back to winning ways, entering the 2026 FIFA World Cup break on a high.

“I’m just happy to help the team in this game. It’s an important one to put us in a positive mindset before the break.”

“That’s always the goal, to score goals,” Judd said after scoring twice in a 3-1 road win over the Portland Timbers on Walmart Saturday Showdown. “If you had told me I was going to score two consecutive goals early in the game, I would be okay with it.

As has often been the case this season, Preston Judd was at the heart of their success.

Preston Judd with the finish and the @SJEarthquakes take the lead just moments into the game 😱 pic.twitter.com/59VRdI3T0H

Grit Reaper

San Jose are off to a historic start in year two under legendary head coach Bruce Arena. However, they hit a recent rough patch, going winless over five games across all competitions.

That all changed with Judd's man-of-the-match performance that also gave the club their first-ever victory at Providence Park.

“The striker just wants to score goals every game,” said Judd. “Whenever I don’t score a goal, it upsets me. I knew this was my last chance before a long break, so I needed to do whatever I could to get the ball in the back of the net.”

Amid injuries to superstar Designated Player Timo Werner and homegrown midfielder Niko Tsakiris, Judd has a club-best 13 goal contributions behind a career-best 11g/2a.

He's now just two goals behind Chicago Fire FC striker Hugo Cuypers (13 goals) for the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.

“I wouldn’t say it’s his constant work-rate, I’d say it’s his scoring,” Arena said post-game of Judd.