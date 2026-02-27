Sporting Kansas City sign Israeli defender Or Blorian

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed Israeli international defender Or Blorian to a pre-contract, the club announced Friday.

The 25-year-old center back will join Sporting KC on June 2 following the expiration of his current deal with Israeli Premier League leaders Hapoel Be’er Sheva.

Blorian will be under contract with Sporting KC through the 2028-29 season with club options for the 2029-30 and the 2030-31 campaigns.

"We are excited to welcome Or to Kansas City," said David Lee, SKC's president of soccer operations & general manager.

"Or has demonstrated a deep desire to join us in Kansas City and fits the profile of a central defender that we have been looking for, with excellent physical traits and a good balance between his qualities with and without the ball. Or is having an outstanding season at the club level as he enters the peak years of his career and deservedly earned national team recognition.

"While we had hoped to bring Or to KC during this window, we understand the club’s desire to keep such an important player while they challenge to win their league title, and we will support both Or and the club as they strive to achieve their objectives."

Blorian has spent his entire career to date in Israel, tallying 7g/7a in 186 appearances spanning Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Hapoel Tel Aviv and hometown club Maccabi Petah Tikva. He helped Hapoel Be’er Sheva win the 2025 Israel Super Cup.

Blorian has earned four caps with Israel's national team. He debuted last October during FIFA World Cup Qualifying.

Sporting KC are in their first season under Lee and head coach Raphael Wicky's stewardship. The club last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2023.