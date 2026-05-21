Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes: What to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Walmart Saturday Showdown awaits when the Portland Timbers host the San Jose Earthquakes in both clubs' final match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause.

Record

12th in Western Conference

14 points, 4W-7L-2D

What to know

Near the halfway point of the regular season, Portland are five points behind the LA Galaxy for the West's ninth and final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

To narrow the gap, striker Kevin Kelsy will be counted on alongside Designated Players Kristoffer Velde and David Da Costa.

The trio has produced 4g/7a across Portland's past three matches, which includes a club-record 6-0 rout of Sporting Kansas City in their last home match.

Steadied by center back Finn Surman, who will represent New Zealand at this summer's World Cup, Portland hope to keep building momentum against a formidable opponent.

Who to watch

Kristoffer Velde: The former Olympiacos star is eager to take the mantle as Portland's premier attacking threat.

The former Olympiacos star is eager to take the mantle as Portland's premier attacking threat. David Da Costa: The Portuguese midfielder arrived last year from RC Lens in Ligue 1, helping replace Evander.

The Portuguese midfielder arrived last year from RC Lens in Ligue 1, helping replace Evander. Finn Surman: The 22-year-old defender is headed to his first World Cup with New Zealand this summer.

The 22-year-old defender is headed to his first World Cup with New Zealand this summer. Kevin Kelsy: Portland's leading goal contributor has hit form with 3g/2a in his last three matches.

Portland's leading goal contributor has hit form with 3g/2a in his last three matches. Diego Chara: The club legend is approaching 500 appearances for Portland.

Predicted XI