Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes: What to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Walmart Saturday Showdown awaits when the Portland Timbers host the San Jose Earthquakes in both clubs' final match before the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, May 23 | 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Where
- Providence Park | Portland, Oregon
Record
- 12th in Western Conference
- 14 points, 4W-7L-2D
What to know
Near the halfway point of the regular season, Portland are five points behind the LA Galaxy for the West's ninth and final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
To narrow the gap, striker Kevin Kelsy will be counted on alongside Designated Players Kristoffer Velde and David Da Costa.
The trio has produced 4g/7a across Portland's past three matches, which includes a club-record 6-0 rout of Sporting Kansas City in their last home match.
Steadied by center back Finn Surman, who will represent New Zealand at this summer's World Cup, Portland hope to keep building momentum against a formidable opponent.
Who to watch
- Kristoffer Velde: The former Olympiacos star is eager to take the mantle as Portland's premier attacking threat.
- David Da Costa: The Portuguese midfielder arrived last year from RC Lens in Ligue 1, helping replace Evander.
- Finn Surman: The 22-year-old defender is headed to his first World Cup with New Zealand this summer.
- Kevin Kelsy: Portland's leading goal contributor has hit form with 3g/2a in his last three matches.
- Diego Chara: The club legend is approaching 500 appearances for Portland.
Predicted XI
Canadian international center back Kamal Miller exited last week's visit to Inter Miami with an apparent hamstring issue, which may affect his availability this weekend.
Record
- 2nd in Western Conference
- 29 points, 9W-3L-2D
What to know
San Jose began the season in historically strong form under legendary head coach Bruce Arena, becoming the first MLS team in the post-shootout era (2000) to win nine of their first 10 games.
However, amid injuries to German star Timo Werner and homegrown midfielder Niko Tsakiris, the Earthquakes have gone winless in their last five matches across all competitions.
Can the young attacking trio of Beau Leroux, Ousseni Bouda and leading goal contributor Preston Judd help San Jose break their slump and return to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings?
Who to watch
- Preston Judd: Already notching a career-high goal total (nine) this season, Judd is only four goals off the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.
- Beau Leroux: The box-to-box midfielder has built on his breakout 2025 campaign with 2g/4a this season.
- Ousseni Bouda: The Burkina Faso international forward has recorded a career-high 5g/3a.
- Daniel Munie: The center back has built a strong case to feature at the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime this summer.
- Reid Roberts: Fresh off his first MLS goal last weekend, Roberts partners with Munie in San Jose's revitalized defense.
Predicted XI
San Jose's depth continues to be tested with Werner and Tsakiris sidelined.
The market suggests a virtual toss-up in this matchup, with both Portland and San Jose netting about 40% of the pool.
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Market insights shared are current as of Thursday, May 21 at 9 am ET.
Portland have never lost at home against San Jose since joining MLS in 2011.
Will home-field advantage keep that incredible record alive, or can San Jose break their Providence Park curse?