Sporting Kansas City name David Lee president of soccer operations & general manager

Sporting Kansas City have named David Lee as their president of soccer operations and general manager, the club announced Tuesday. He's signed a seven-year contract through 2032.

"With his leadership, we are committed to building a team that reflects the pride of our community while striving for the highest levels of Major League Soccer. This is the beginning of a new chapter for Sporting Kansas City and one that we believe will carry our club into a future of renewed success and shared pride with our supporters."

"As we enter a new era for Sporting Kansas City, this is the most important decision we could make," said co-principal owner Michael Illig. "After a six-month global search, David was the clear and undeniable choice. He will lead our soccer operation with our full trust and confidence. David brings fresh vision, global experience and relentless ambition.

The England native will serve as Sporting KC's chief soccer officer and play an executive leadership role in all areas of the club's soccer enterprise, including first-team roster management, player recruitment, scouting, analytics, technical staff oversight and the continued development of Sporting KC II and the Sporting KC Academy.

Lee most recently served as sporting director for New York City FC and was with the club since their inaugural season in 2014 across multiple roles.

"I am excited to work with the players, coaches and staff to achieve our shared ambitions and I look forward to meeting our incredible fans."

"Sporting Kansas City has a proud history, a passionate fanbase and a winning culture," Lee said. "I want to thank the ownership group for this special opportunity and look forward to building on the strong foundation that has been established in this great soccer city.

The two-time MLS Cup champions have been eliminated from 2025 postseason contention with two matches to go (27 points; 7W-19L-6D).

The club parted ways with legendary head coach Peter Vermes in late March and is yet to replace him, with Zavagnin taking over on an interim basis. Vermes led them to the 2013 MLS Cup title and three US Open Cup championships during his 17 years at the helm.

New chapter

Alongside nine Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances, Lee helped NYCFC win 2021 MLS Cup and 2022 Campeones Cup titles. He signed 14 of the club’s 17 homegrown players, including the youngest player in MLS history.

The Englishman joined NYCFC in 2014 as their director of player recruitment before becoming technical director in 2017. He was then promoted in November 2019 to the club’s second-ever sporting director, succeeding Claudio Reyna.

NYCFC have begun their search for a new sporting director.

"On behalf of City Football Group and everyone at New York City FC, I would like to thank David for his hard work and service to the club over the past 11 years,’’ said NYCFC co-vice chairman Marty Edelman. "David has been central to our consistent success on the field, and while working alongside our global sporting operation, he has developed into one of the most well-respected sporting directors in MLS.”

"As an organization, our philosophy is to consistently develop talent in our academy and first team, and David played an important role in making that a reality. We wish him the best of luck in this new chapter of his career.