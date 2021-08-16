LA Galaxy are back, Sporting's MVP duo & more from MLS Week 19

Week 19 is in the books. We’re very close to “no excuses — you are what your record says you are” territory.

That late onslaught — Minnesota took 12 of their 21 shots in the final 15 minutes as they were desperately chasing the game — shouldn’t overshadow just how much control the Galaxy exerted over proceedings in the first 75 minutes. A hallmark of Vanney’s Toronto ’s teams was always their ability to draw opponents upfield and then eliminate them with the ball, and there haven’t been any prettier examples of that this season than the build-up to Kevin Cabral ’s goal. Second Spectrum’s tactical cam gives us a good view of those principles of play at work:

“Possibly,” Vanney said afterward when asked if this was the best Galaxy win in the season, before praising his team’s fight, determination and depth. “Ultimately on the road … these tough ones are about character and they’re about fight in the end. It’s about making plays and the guys withstood an onslaught in the end and held onto the win. I’m proud of them.”

This win on Sunday was different. Minnesota United are pretty clearly the best side the Galaxy have beaten all year. They did it with a heavily rotated squad, and they did it in a way that screams “This is now Greg Vanney’s team.”

The results of April, May and June showed that the Galaxy weren’t exactly the meme team they’d been for most of the TAM era. The results since then showed how much they missed Chicharito.

Go out and do what the LA Galaxy did on Saturday in Minnesota. Play hard and with optimism. No Chicharito, no home game, no soft part of the schedule. Go to a team that had lost just once in their past 13 and with your newly acquired striker, and with your kids — foreign and domestic — in the lineup, get one of the most beautifully crafted goals of the year and put forth a gorgeous 75 minutes of soccer. Then hold on late for the 1-0 win .

Go out there every week. Play hard, and with optimism. Show many more good things with the ball and control entire games, but struggle to collect results because of a lack of goalscoring with Chicharito sidelined.

Go out there every week. Play hard, and with optimism. Show some good things with the ball, and ultimately gut out a win via some brilliance from Chicharito .

It might not happen this year — it probably won’t. But the coach is putting the ideas into place and the players are executing upon them. It’s been a long time since that was the case in Carson.

So it finally feels like a new era for the Galaxy. And in some ways that means it feels like an old era since the league’s most decorated club is, once again, a threat to win some sort of trophy.

“The group that we keep putting together just keeps getting deeper and deeper, which is important in a long MLS season,” Vanney said. “We’re proving that we have a team that can compete for the long haul; not just for little bits and pieces of the season. This is one of those that our depth is capable of coming to some of the most difficult places in the league and finding ways to win games.”

Just a gorgeous goal. More than that, though: It was a statement of intent about how they want to play (LA's possessions start deeper than any other team in the league, as per Second Spectrum), and how well-equipped this team is to impose that upon one of the better teams in the league. Even when they’re missing their stars.

I can't decide what the best part of this sequence is: Julian Araujo 's defensive read and win of the ball, Efra Alvarez ’s outlet that puts LA fully into transition mode, Dejan Joveljic 's primary assist or Cabral’s first touch to take him across Bakaye Dibassy so that the recovering defender couldn’t get a foot in on the play.

The way we get by

This is more of a narrative take than a tactical take, but Sporting KC's 2-0 win in Frisco on Saturday night felt like a "Sporting is an elite team" game.

Dallas have been playing much better lately and were on a little bit of a streak. They were at home, where they hadn't lost since 2020, and they'd actually beaten Sporting in KC two weeks ago.

And with all that, Sporting waltzed in there and won by two goals. They didn't even play all that well, but it turns out they didn't have to.

"They're fighting for it," head coach Peter Vermes said afterward. "Obviously, there's a lot of good teams in this league and we're just trying to compete with them. I appreciate the effort of the guys. I appreciate the mentality. It was big time."

It really was. Sporting have rediscovered a lot of the defensive things that made them so suffocating during the club's heyday, which includes effort and mentality, as Vermes noted. It also includes simple measurables like "defense" (just 20 goals allowed in 19 games), and the ability to turn that defense into offense. Per Second Spectrum's tracking data, Sporting are third in the league in xG generated from "high regains." In other words, their press fuels their attack.

The two guys benefitting most from that are a pair of Best XI candidates in center forward Alan Pulido and winger Daniel Salloi. They have both been outstanding individually, and a level beyond outstanding when they've gotten to play together.

Stay with me for a minute: One of the things I think about a lot is fit. And not just "fit" as in "put a shadow forward underneath a true center forward" or, in this case, "flank your center forward with two wingers." I think a lot about how players who really fit together have skillsets that, while they might overlap a bit, more often tend to amplify each other. They fit together because they don't just cover up each other's weaknesses; one's strengths makes the other's more valuable and vice versa.