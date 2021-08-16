Recap: Portland Timbers 2, Seattle Sounders 6

A thrilling Cascadia derby went the way of the Seattle Sounders , as they rode two-goal efforts by Fredy Montero and Raul Ruidiaz to a 6-2 win over the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Sunday evening.

Seattle's six goals matched their highest total in an away MLS match, set on August 25, 2012 in a 6-2 victory over Chivas USA, and was easily their highest goal total against their archrival in their respective MLS tenures.

The Sounders took a 2-0 lead courtesy of a first-half brace by Montero, his first goal coming in the 13th as he easily poked home a ball from Alex Roldan past Aljaz Ivacic to make it a 1-0 lead. Then, just before the half-hour mark, Montero was at it again, faking his defender out to give himself space to curl a pretty strike beyond Ivacic as the Seattle lead grew to 2-0.

But the Timbers pulled one back moments later on a deflection past Stefan Cleveland off the foot of Sebastian Blanco, who scored in his first start since his ACL tear against the Sounders on September 9. They'd go on to level the match in the 52nd minute as an initial shot from Claudio Bravo from beyond the box was stopped by Cleveland, but George Fochive put in the rebound to put the Timbers back on level ground.

The match didn't stay level for long, though.

After Portland's Larrys Maibala was whistled for a foul just outside the box, Ruidiaz stepped up and blasted the resulting free kick into the upper-right hand corner, leaving Ivacic no chance as Seattle pulled ahead once more.

That would set up another memorable finish between the long-time rivals as Portland looked to avenge a 2-1 home loss to Seattle on May 9. But the Sounders extended their lead with less than 20 minutes remaining on another set piece, as Lodiero's initial attempt was stopped by Ivacic but left to Ruidiaz for an easy finish to give himself a brace and double his team's advantage. Not only did it give him the lead in the MLS Golden Boot race, but it was his 10th all-time against the Timbers, tying him for the all-time lead in the rivalry with Roger Levesque.