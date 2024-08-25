Inter Miami clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Inter Miami CF have punched the first Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs ticket.
The Herons secured their place with Saturday's 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati, becoming the fourth team in MLS history to earn a playoff berth within the first 26 matches of a 34-game season.
Tata Martino's side will now seek the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed and their first-ever Supporters' Shield title, potentially accomplishing both before Decision Day (Oct. 19).
With eight matches left, Inter Miami lead the overall MLS standings (56 points; 2.15 ppg) and could challenge the single-season points record set by the 2021 New England Revolution (73).
Star players
Inter Miami boast potentially the most talented roster in MLS history, highlighted by former FC Barcelona stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
The supporting cast is also key, with Paraguayan internationals Matías Rojas and Diego Gómez adding to the attack alongside Leo Campana, Julian Gressel and Robert Taylor. Young midfielders Yannick Bright, Federico Redondo and Benjamin Cremaschi are crucial, too.
Defense is arguably Miami's weakness, though midseason signing David Martínez has calmed nerves. He forms a back-four with Alba, Marcelo Weigandt and Tomás Avilés, which is supported by goalkeeper Drake Callender.
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 23 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
- Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
- Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.