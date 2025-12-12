FC Cincinnati sign Ayoub Jabbari from French club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Cincinnati have fully acquired forward Ayoub Jabbari from French Ligue 2 club Grenoble after exercising the purchase option in his loan, the club announced Friday.

The 25-year-old Moroccan has signed a contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He's made eight appearances (one start) with Cincy since arriving on loan last August.

“We’re excited to bring Ayoub back in 2026,” said general manager Chris Albright. “He’s a strong, dynamic forward, and his ability to stretch defenses and hold up play are important qualities for our group. We look forward to his continued progression with the club next season.”

Jabbari, who's played nearly 100 times across the Spanish and French lower divisions, adds depth to an FCC striker pool led by club-record signing Kévin Denkey.