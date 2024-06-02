Christian Benteke suffers injury scare as DC United draw Toronto FC 

Just after the hour mark in D.C. United ’s 2-2 draw with Toronto FC on Saturday, MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi candidate Christian Benteke was forced off the field with a non-contact injury.

Luckily for the Black-and-Red, it doesn’t seem serious.

“[It’s] just a little bit of a muscular issue,” head coach Troy Lesesne said postmatch of the Belgian international. “I’m not even sure exactly where it is, but I don’t think it’s going to be severe or out for a few weeks. But it’s obviously enough to bring him out of the match. We’ll see over the next couple of weeks how he recovers. It’s good we have this international break.”

By going scoreless in Matchday 18, Benteke fell to second place in the Golden Boot race on 13 goals, three behind Real Salt Lake’s Chicho Arango, who netted a hat trick against Austin FC on Saturday night.

Nonetheless, Lesesne will be eager to get his influential striker back into the squad by the time his team returns from the FIFA international break on June 15 at Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).