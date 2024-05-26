FC Cincinnati raise their ceiling, two contenders emerge out West & more from Matchday 16

We’re looking at what seems like a legendary Supporters’ Shield race in the making, a Rapids team that just keeps responding, an LAFC side getting comfortable with the ball again and everything else from around the league on Matchday 16.

The principles of how Cincy play are still in place: a 3-4-1-2 with the left wingback (Orellano) tending to play a little higher than the right wingback ( DeAndre Yedlin when healthy) in order to facilitate the kinds of left-side overloads* that Lucho has feasted upon since Noonan became head coach. As so:

“Lucho's carried our attack up to this point,” head coach Pat Noonan said in the postgame. “So nights where, you know, whether he's off or teams do a good job of taking him off the ball and out of dangerous spots, we have to figure out how to create and score goals. And I think you saw that tonight from a variety of players and in different ways that allowed us to score goals. So if we're going to continue to win games, it's got to be with players outside of Lucho contributing with how we create and how we score goals”

Now they do. Cincy went out and got U-22 Initiative target forward Kevin Kelsy just before the window closed last month, and his arrival combining with the ascent of Barreal’s replacement, Luca Orellano , has given this team the ability to go out there and win via raw firepower. The first couple of months it was all defense and Lucho. Now the attack is humming.

I am, however, of the opinion that the best teams need the ability to just occasionally brute force a win via super firepower. Cincy had done that at times last season – there was a hot second where it all appeared to be clicking for Lucho was the now departed Brandon Vazquez and Álvaro Barreal, and the possibly-soon-to-depart Aaron Boupendza . In 2024, though, those moments hadn’t yet existed.

But the manner of this particular one-goal win was inarguably different. Each of the previous ones this season, and to be honest, the vast majority of last year’s 14, were exercises in grinding the opponents down and outlasting them, with a dose of Lucho Acosta magic thrown in. They’ve invested heavily in their defense and they have one of the league’s best goalkeepers, and they rode that. Why would you not?

So it is safe to say the Garys are used to playing tense affairs, and this certainly was that.

In the books, FC Cincinnati ’s 4-3 triumph up in Toronto on Saturday night goes down as another one-goal win for the reigning masters of those. It is their ninth such win this year, which comes a season after registering 14 one-goal wins en route to the club’s first-ever Supporters’ Shield triumph.

() A fun wrinkle we saw in this one was Orellano starting inverted on the right, which caused TFC all sorts of problems. Orellano scored the first goal and basically created the second, scored by Kelsy.*

Kelsy, meanwhile, does what it says on the tin: he’s a big target forward who occupies center backs, links play and finds good spots in the box for one-touch finishes either from combo play or on rebounds. Since his addition Cincy are hitting long-balls marginally more often (from 10.5% to 11.9%, both numbers in the bottom half of the league), and while their overall pass completion percentage has stayed exactly the same (82.4%), their accuracy on those long-balls has jumped from 44.5% to 48%. And subsequently, their passing accuracy in the final third has jumped a few percentage points as well.

That’s added up to more open play shots on target per 90 over the past five games, as well as better overall xG and higher xG per shot. This isn’t all because of Kelsy, but he’s played a huge part in opening up avenues of attack by an extra yard or two.

It’s all pretty glorious, and honestly, right now it all feels like it’s cooking a little bit hotter than last year’s Shield-winning side ever managed to. For one thing, that group never scored more than three goals in a game, which obviously means they never scored seven goals in back-to-back games. Which this group has now done.

For another – forgive me for burying the lede here: Cincy now have won seven on the bounce, which is tied for the second-longest winning streak in the post-shootout era. Seattle’s record of nine, which they set back in 2018, feels very achievable.

Whether they get there or not they’ve pushed fractionally ahead of Inter Miami on points per game, though they remain a point behind the Herons. I don’t think either of these teams are going away, and it’s starting to feel like we could have an all-time great Shield race, a la 2022 or 2018.

Credit to Toronto, by the way. They’ve lost three of four in league play, but they went into this one without Federico Bernardeschi and mostly gave as good as they got. They are clearly miles better than last year, even if things are starting to fall apart just a little bit on the defensive side (10 goals conceded in their past four league games and some underlying numbers that are flashing warning signs).