NYCFC's Taty Castellanos suspended for 1 game by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued three rulings from last weekend’s Hudson Rivery Derby between New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls at Yankee Stadium.
Further, an FC Cincinnati player has been suspended and fined for violent conduct.
After their 1-0 rivalry win at NYCFC on Sept. 25, RBNY forward Patryk Klimala and defender Sean Nealis have both been found guilty of simulation/embellishment. Klimala’s infraction occurred in the 15th minute, while Nealis’ infraction occurred in the 74th minute.
Each player has been issued an undisclosed amount for his actions.
NYCFC forward Valentin Castellanos has been issued a one-match suspension and issued a fine for an undisclosed amount for serious foul play in the 37th minute of their match against RBNY on Sept. 25.
Castellanos will serve his additional match suspension on Sept. 29 during NYCFC’s match against Chicago Fire FC.
The play was reviewed under MLS Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3, where the match officials see an incident and do not issue a red card. Under Parameter 3, the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue either a one-match suspension on incidents in which the Professional Referee Organization acknowledges an on-field Referee/Video Assistant Referee (VAR) error and the Committee is unanimous around a red card and one-match suspension or the MLS Disciplinary Committee shall issue a two or more match suspension on incidents in which discipline warrants at least a two-match suspension.
The incident in question must be, in the unanimous opinion of the Committee from all available evidence: a clear and unequivocal red card; and egregious or repeat behavior in nature, and/or such that the MLS Disciplinary Committee must act to protect player safety or the integrity of the game; and/or clear and obvious simulation/embellishment.
FC Cincinnati forward Isaac Atanga has been suspended for one additional match (two matches total) and fined an undisclosed amount for contact to the neck/throat of NYCFC defender Alexander Callens in the 90+ minute of the Eastern Conference clubs’ match on Sept. 18.
Atanga’s violent conduct occurred after he received a red card for serious foul play in the 95th minute. Atanga served his first match suspension for the red card on Sept. 25 against D.C. United. Atanga will serve his additional match suspension for violent conduct on Sept. 29 against Toronto FC.