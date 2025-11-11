Disciplinary Committee Decision

New York City FC's Maxi Moralez fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Game 3 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Moralez fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New York City FC midfielder Maxi Moralez an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 67th minute of New York City’s match against Charlotte FC on November 7th.

Rosales fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Minnesota United FC defender Joseph Rosales for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 41st minute of Minnesota’s match against the Seattle Sounders on November 8th.

Brenner fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined FC Cincinnati forward Brenner for exhibiting inappropriate behavior in the 86th minute of Cincinnati’s match against the Columbus Crew on November 8th.

