What the 2022 MLS season meant for CF Montréal

Yes, it ended in somewhat ugly fashion, But it was so, so good for so long that I refuse to let it detract from my overall enjoyment of this side.

And the way they did it was just gorgeous. Wilfried Nancy had them playing some of the prettiest, ball-dominant soccer in the league – always putting 10 field players out there who were good on the ball, and damn near always building from the back. Along the way, he helped develop Djordje Mihailovic into a multi-million dollar transfer out (AZ Alkmaar) and paved the way for Ismael Kone to soon do the same.

I don’t think anyone outside of the CFM locker room would’ve predicted 65 points, though. They damn near won the Supporters’ Shield!

It was reasonable to have decently high expectations for Montréal entering the season. They had, after all, come within a whisker of making the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year despite living a nomadic existence through the first half of the year thanks to COVID-19, and they had a core of good, young players on the upswing, and they were a team that played with both purpose and precision.

Formation and Tactics

Nancy toggled between a 3-4-2-1 and a 3-5-2, though often the distinction was meaningless given how smoothly Romell Quioto floated between playing as a second forward and as a second attacking midfielder.

The distinction in central midfield was a little more solid, though, as what began with Victor Wanyama as a single pivot became much more of a double pivot by midseason, though Wanyama was still the deeper of the two deep-lying midfielders.

Neither wingback was particularly high-risk, to the point I’ve seen some folks feel like you could call the formation a 5-3-2 instead of a 3-5-2 (or 3-4-2-1), and while I get that, I don’t think that’s particularly fair. Because even though the wingbacks weren’t high-risk, they still shouldered a lot of responsibility in the build-up and, obviously, stretching the field from touchline to touchline.

All of this made for a team that was sixth in possession, third in touches and third in passing accuracy. They also crossed the ball a lot and were the best in the league at it, completing 28.3%, to go along with their league-best field tilt* of 58.9%.

(*) Field tilt represents the share of final third passes they hit. Nashville, for example, had the lowest field tilt in the league at 41.3%.