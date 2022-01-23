Heber brace leads NYCFC over Red Bulls in preseason opener

NYCFC will remain in Orlando until Jan. 29 before departing to Cancun, Mexico for the remainder of camp ahead of their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 opener against Costa Rican side Santos de Guápiles FC on Feb. 15.

RBNY will return to New Jersey at the end of the month before heading to California for the duration of their preseason schedule, where they'll compete in the inaugural Coachella Valley Invitational hosted by the LA Galaxy. The exhibition tournament will also feature D.C. United, LAFC and Seattle Sounders FC.