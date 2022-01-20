New York Red Bulls sign forward Zach Ryan as homegrown player

Ryan tallied 31 goals and 13 assists across 73 appearances (67 starts) with Stanford, helping them become Pac-12 champions in 2018 and 2020.

Before his collegiate career, Ryan played for the Red Bulls Academy from 2013-18. He helped RBNY win three straight Northeast Division championships from 2013-15.

“Zach has been playing at a top level at Stanford,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “His ability to score at the academy and collegiate level has been impressive. We hope to see him build upon those successes in preseason and gain good experience with us and Red Bulls II.”