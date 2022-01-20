Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign forward Zach Ryan as homegrown player

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have signed Stanford forward Zach Ryan to a homegrown deal for 2022 with options for 2023-25, the club announced Thursday.

Ryan, a 22-year-old New Jersey native, captained Stanford as a senior and was named Pac-12 Player of the Year and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist in 2020.

“We are pleased to add Zach to our group of homegrowns," head of sport Kevin Thelwell said in a release. “He has seized his opportunities at both the academy and collegiate level. We hope to see him continue to raise his level with us.”

Ryan tallied 31 goals and 13 assists across 73 appearances (67 starts) with Stanford, helping them become Pac-12 champions in 2018 and 2020.

Before his collegiate career, Ryan played for the Red Bulls Academy from 2013-18. He helped RBNY win three straight Northeast Division championships from 2013-15.

“Zach has been playing at a top level at Stanford,” head coach Gerhard Struber said in a release. “His ability to score at the academy and collegiate level has been impressive. We hope to see him build upon those successes in preseason and gain good experience with us and Red Bulls II.”

