NYCFC sign Benalcazar, Jimenez & Owusu trio to homegrown contracts

New York City FC have signed forward Jonathan Jimenez and defenders Nicholas Benalcazar and Samuel Owusu to homegrown contracts with the intention of them competing for NYCFC II in MLS NEXT Pro in 2022, the club announced Wednesday.

Connecticut natives Benalcazar (Wake Forest) and Jimenez (North Carolina) both previously featured in the highly-regarded ACC in college soccer. Owusu is originally from Ghana and joined NYCFC in the fall of 2016.

“We are really excited to welcome back Nico, JJ and Kwaku to the club and sign them to homegrown contracts,” sporting director David Lee said in a release. “While we intend for them to play a significant role for our newly-created NYCFC II team, this gives us the flexibility for them to be available on our MLS roster as well.