Robert Lewandowski set for Thomas Müller reunion in anticipated debut

“Lewandowski was the strike partner I played with the longest and most intensely,” Müller said after Lewy’s 2022 departure for Barcelona. “We had a special connection on the pitch.”

The ‘Raumdeuter’ (‘space interpreter’) served up an incredible 42 assists to his Polish colleague during their Bundesliga days together, helping ‘Lewy’ total an absurd 344 goals across all competitions for the Bavarians. That’s a league record dating back to when such data first began to be catalogued in 1988, and more than twice as many as the next-most-productive duo.

As prolific as Lewandowski has always been in front of goal, be it at Bayern, Borussia Dortmund, FC Barcelona or any of his other club stops, no one has unlocked his coldly clinical finishing abilities quite like Müller did.

For eight dominant, trophy-laden years, it was the most common combination at Bayern Munich – right up there with red and blue, Oktoberfest and lederhosen, weißwurst sausage and sauerkraut. It powered the German superclub to a UEFA Champions League triumph, eight Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal hoists and a FIFA Club World Cup capture.

“I try to see, but it’s easier for me if someone [directs] ‘left, left,’ so I can block the way, that the defender cannot play into the No. 6. So for him, he blocked this pass – I don't have to run there. So it's better that I tell him, ‘left, left,’ and I can be more focused on the second guy.”

“Thomas Müller is a very intelligent guy,” Lewandowski explained in a 2024 interview with Rio Ferdinand. “On the pitch, he helped me a lot, because always when he was behind me, and I was making the press of the defender – sometimes the striker doesn’t see that the No. 6 [defensive midfielder] is going to the left or the right.

It will sound familiar to anyone who’s watched Müller orchestrate comparable tactics at Vancouver Whitecaps FC since his arrival in British Columbia last summer.

The two attackers developed an uncanny chemistry, a sense of one another’s movements and tendencies in and around the opposition penalty box. Dig deeper, though, and you’ll find their understanding started well before either found the ball, as they spearheaded Bayern’s highly effective pressing and counterpressing.

“Both of them explained to me how it works,” he later added in Spanish. “And now I am sure that with my new team, we can take a big step forward. They’re doing a great job. I’m here not only to play at the top level, but also to help the team take a step forward, both on and off the pitch.”

“I spoke with Bastian and Thomas about how it’s going, and how they see the league and they see the difference,” Lewandowski revealed as he was formally introduced as the Fire’s newest Designated Player on Tuesday. “Everyone, when I started asking about not only MLS, but also the city and how they looked at the club, they told me that it’s amazing and also for life, not only as a club or the training, but also for the family, which is amazing.

Their insights, combined with a strong pitch from Fire head coach and director of football Gregg Berhalter, helped the Poland legend decide to pass on reportedly massive financial offers from Saudi Arabia and instead embark on a North American adventure.

Earlier this year, as Lewandowski entered the final months of his Barça contract, Müller served up one more assist for his old friend: Helping flesh out his scouting report on MLS and Chicago Fire FC , along with a hand from Chicago’s German alum Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Thursday showdown

Lewandowski is fresh off a trans-Atlantic flight. He’ll have barely shaken off the jet lag and will have only a small dose of training time with his new teammates before he gets his first chance at a Fire debut on Thursday evening when Chicago host Vancouver (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).

Yet he’ll undoubtedly recognize at least one face at Soldier Field: Müller, who helps run the show for the visiting Whitecaps, who top the Western Conference standings and sit just one point back of league leaders Nashville SC as MLS resumes following its FIFA World Cup pause. Chicago are thriving too, sitting third in the Eastern Conference and hopeful that Lewandowski can push them into the uppermost echelon of MLS Cup contenders alongside the likes of Vancouver.

There’s a revenge element to this one as well: Chicago upset the Whitecaps 3-1 on their visit to BC Place last season. ‘Caps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter is undoubtedly as hungry as anyone for some payback on Gregg, his father. But the old Bayern buddies will claim the biggest chunk of the spotlight this time.

“I can't share this, no no. There's some secrets in this world and they have to be secrets,” Müller told reporters with a sly grin on Wednesday when asked what he told Lewandowski about MLS and North America.