Portland make history, LAFC take El Tráfico & more from Matchday 16

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached its grand finale, with Argentina and Spain set to vie for global glory on Sunday, and MLS is back.

ICYMI: The much-anticipated duel between Chicago Fire FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Soldier Field had to be rescheduled due to poor air quality brought on by wildfires on both sides of the US-Canadian border.

Here’s a rundown to keep you current as the sprint towards the Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs begins.

After a seven-week pause for the North American edition of the planet’s biggest tournament, the league kicked off the second half of the season on Thursday, and Matchday 16's five games gave us plenty to chew on.

Remarkably, Portland’s triumph was engineered by an interim coaching staff, with Jack Cassidy at the helm in the wake of Phil Neville’s dismissal in late May.

“Not good enough. Not even close to the standard that we set at the club,” said Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer postgame. “Zero excuses for that performance.”

Mind you, this game was 1-0 at halftime, which underlines just how quickly everything spun out of control for the Rave Green, who played this one on Lumen Field’s World Cup grass pitch before it gets removed.

The 5-1 result was Seattle’s worst loss to the Timbers in the half-century they’ve been battling across multiple leagues. It’s the first time Seattle have conceded five goals in a competitive home match since they entered MLS in 2009. And it’s the Timbers’ biggest margin of victory over the Sounders in the MLS era, matching and avenging a 6-2 Seattle win at Providence Park five years ago.

Routs hit harder when it’s your oldest, most hated adversary, and Thursday’s nightcap smashed Seattle Sounders FC like a ton of bricks. On a night when the Rave Green inducted club icons Kasey Keller, Sigi Schmid and Jimmy Gabriel into their ‘Eternal Sounders Circle of Legends,’ Kevin Kelsy ’s 2g/1a outing powered a raft of Cascadia Cup history-making.

Sonshine in El Tráfico

Los Angeles is Black & Gold for the time being, after LAFC claimed the first El Tráfico of 2026 with a 3-0 win at the LA Galaxy’s house that was both opportunistic and emphatic.

Despite the Galaxy holding the lion’s share of ball possession, they were undone in transition moments that led to 1g/1a from their former standout Mark Delgado – a key architect of the club's 2024 MLS Cup run – and a goal each from LAFC’s star strike duo of Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-Min.

Sonny’s tally was the third, an exclamation point on this impressive win. Yet it might turn out to be the most important, as it snaps a three-month goal drought for both club and country for the South Korean idol – a span that had prompted “so many comments, so many people crying” among fans and pundits, as LAFC head coach Marc Dos Santos wryly put it afterwards.