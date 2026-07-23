LAFC's Son & Bouanga show returns in resounding win

Solidifying their third-place position in the West (30 points; 9W-5L-3D) with the win, LAFC closed the gap on Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the San Jose Earthquakes to just two points at the top of the conference.

Star forwards Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga each hit the back of the net on Wednesday night to secure a third consecutive Black & Gold victory, 3-1 , over Real Salt Lake at BMO Stadium.

Shining Son

Following a heartbreaking group stage exit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with South Korea, Son has returned to MLS action with a point to prove.

Already leading the league in assists (10), the club-record signing netted his first goal of the season during a 3-0 El Tráfico win over bitter rivals LA Galaxy last weekend before keeping his goalscoring form going at home on Wednesday night.

"You guys know I always supported him, always believed in him," said head coach Marc Dos Santos postgame. "... In the beginning of this year, the first part of the season, everything was getting blocked. He had so many – if you go see stats – shots blocked against him.

"Now, in the last two games, the shots were good and he was able to finish, but [I was] always a big believer in what he could give to the team and now he helps the team."

Son's first MLS goal at home this season came at a perfect time, serendipitously coinciding with his bobblehead giveaway night at BMO Stadium.

"For me, the bobblehead of Sonny is better than mine, because the celebration of Sonny is very iconic," Bouanga joked.