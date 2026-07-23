Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 16 & 17

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Capita Capemba: In a rivalry showdown at St. Louis CITY SC, the 24-year-old Angola international settled a blocked Dejan Joveljić shot and went top bins, firing inside the far post in Sporting Kansas City's 3-2 defeat.
Evander: Charging forward at pace, the FC Cincinnati playmaker fired a pinpoint shot from distance, tucking it inside the far post on the way to his side's 4-3 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Son Heung-Min: The South Korean legend scored his second goal of the week by exposing space in front of Real Salt Lake's backline, before making a stepover and blasting a shot past Rafael Cabral in a 3-1 win for LAFC.
Luis Suárez: The 39-year-old Suárez bagged a brace to secure Inter Miami CF's 3-2 win over Chicago Fire FC, headlined by a quick finish after a stellar run buoyed by a slick backheel pass from Germán Berterame.