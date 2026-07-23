Felipe Mora grabs late draw for Portland Timbers | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The Portland Timbers looked down for the count on Wednesday against FC Dallas . Then, Felipe Mora stepped up.

With the Timbers trailing 2-1 at home in second-half stoppage time, just moments after conceding Petar Musa's 88th-minute go-ahead goal, Mora brought Providence Park back to life.

The Chilean international struck a dramatic equalizer in the 92nd minute to salvage a 2-2 draw for Portland and claim Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius honors for Matchday 17.

Off an assist from Kristoffer Velde, Mora slotted home inside the box for his first goal since Matchday 1 of the 2026 MLS season.

"I'm happy to have scored a goal after so much time," Mora told reporters postgame. "I hadn't had the continuity I was hoping for this year, but I've been working hard in training every day. And this was the fruit of that work."