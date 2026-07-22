Inter Miami sign Brazilian superstar Casemiro

“I’m incredibly grateful, and I can’t wait to get started so I can repay that trust – not only during the 90 minutes on matchday, but every day in training as well. All I can say is thank you, and I’ll give everything I have to return the affection and confidence the club has shown me."

"What motivates me the most, and I think this is true for every player, is winning and continuing to grow. The project the club presented to me, along with the effort everyone made to bring me here, means a lot to me," said Casemiro.

Casemiro is under contract with the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season with an option until June 2029. Additionally, Inter Miami acquired Casemiro’s Discover Priority from the LA Galaxy .

A new No. 5 is in the 305. @Casemiro is Home. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VNL4FeHgub

Championship pedigree

The 34-year-old, who was a free agent, spent the past 14 years playing in Europe for Real Madrid, FC Porto and Manchester United. He began his career in Brazil at São Paulo FC.

Casemiro has won 21 trophies throughout his club career, including five UEFA Champions League titles and three LaLiga crowns with Real Madrid. He has 73g/61a in 663 career club appearances.

Internationally, Casemiro boasts 10g/6a in 91 caps with Brazil. He's featured at the last three World Cups and is a 2019 Copa América winner.

"Casemiro’s arrival reflects the vision and ambition that define Inter Miami," said managing owner Jorge Mas. "We never settle. We’re always looking to grow, improve, and raise our standards every season. We’ve built a global club with the vision of becoming not only the best club in the United States, but also a benchmark globally.