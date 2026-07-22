Inter Miami sign Brazilian superstar Casemiro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have signed Brazil national team midfielder Casemiro as he departs English Premier League side Manchester United, the club announced Wednesday.
Casemiro is under contract with the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi champions through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season with an option until June 2029. Additionally, Inter Miami acquired Casemiro’s Discover Priority from the LA Galaxy.
The superstar joins Inter Miami after representing Brazil at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
"What motivates me the most, and I think this is true for every player, is winning and continuing to grow. The project the club presented to me, along with the effort everyone made to bring me here, means a lot to me," said Casemiro.
“I’m incredibly grateful, and I can’t wait to get started so I can repay that trust – not only during the 90 minutes on matchday, but every day in training as well. All I can say is thank you, and I’ll give everything I have to return the affection and confidence the club has shown me."
Championship pedigree
The 34-year-old, who was a free agent, spent the past 14 years playing in Europe for Real Madrid, FC Porto and Manchester United. He began his career in Brazil at São Paulo FC.
Casemiro has won 21 trophies throughout his club career, including five UEFA Champions League titles and three LaLiga crowns with Real Madrid. He has 73g/61a in 663 career club appearances.
Internationally, Casemiro boasts 10g/6a in 91 caps with Brazil. He's featured at the last three World Cups and is a 2019 Copa América winner.
"Casemiro’s arrival reflects the vision and ambition that define Inter Miami," said managing owner Jorge Mas. "We never settle. We’re always looking to grow, improve, and raise our standards every season. We’ve built a global club with the vision of becoming not only the best club in the United States, but also a benchmark globally.
"Casemiro embodies everything this club stands for: leadership, a winning mentality, and an extraordinary track record at the highest level of the game," Mas added. "After achieving virtually everything there is to achieve in fútbol, his decision to join Inter Miami shows that he shares our ambition and our commitment to the highest standards as we continue building for the future. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Inter Miami family."
World-renowned teammates
Casemiro joins an Inter Miami midfield highlighted by Rodrigo De Paul. The 2022 World Cup champion with Argentina and former Atlético Madrid star joined the Herons last summer; he is now a Designated Player alongside forwards Lionel Messi and Germán Berterame.
While at Real Madrid, Casemiro often squared off against Messi and Luis Suárez during their FC Barcelona days. Those El Clásicos also included Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, two Barça legends who retired after helping Inter Miami win MLS Cup 2025.
In another connection, Casemiro was Sergio Reguilón's teammate at both Real Madrid and Manchester United. The Spanish left back joined Inter Miami last winter as a free agent.
"I’m very proud to welcome Casemiro and his family to Inter Miami," said co-owner David Beckham. "He is a person and a player that I have admired for a long time. He is a winner who has achieved so much in the game, and after such an incredible career with Real Madrid and Manchester United, I’m delighted that he’s decided to make Miami his next home."
Following the World Cup break, Inter Miami are second in the Eastern Conference with 31 points. Guillermo Hoyos is serving as head coach after Javier Mascherano's exit in mid-April.
The Herons opened Nu Stadium in early April, giving the club a permanent home in Miami proper.
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