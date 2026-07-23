FC Dallas sign homegrown forward Benji Flowers

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have signed forward Benji Flowers to a homegrown contract through 2030-31 with an option for 2031-32, the club announced Thursday.

After joining the FC Dallas Academy at age 10, the 15-year-old US youth international becomes the youngest player to sign a professional contract with FC Dallas and is the 49th homegrown signing in club history.

"Benji's signing is another proud day for FC Dallas and our Academy," said club president Dan Hunt. "Our commitment has always been to develop young players and provide them with a clear pathway to the professional game. Benji has embraced every step of that journey through hard work, determination and the support of his family.

"His signing is a reflection of the tremendous work being done throughout the FC Dallas Academy and reinforces what is possible for the next generation of players. We are excited to watch him continue his development with FC Dallas and North Texas SC.”

Flowers earned his first call-ups to train with the FC Dallas first team in 2026 and has appeared in three matches for Dallas' MLS NEXT Pro affiliate North Texas SC.

Flowers made his professional debut on March 21, 2026, against Houston Dynamo 2. At 14 years, 11 months and seven days old, he became the second-youngest player to appear for North Texas.

"Benji is a special talent, and today is an important milestone for both him and our club," said André Zanotta, FC Dallas chief soccer officer. "He has come through the FC Dallas Academy and has earned this opportunity through his work ethic, commitment and the support of his family.

"Every step of his development has come because he has embraced the process and continued to challenge himself every day. We believe he has a very bright future, but this is only the beginning of his journey as a professional. We're excited to continue helping him develop here at FC Dallas before the next chapter of his career."

Internationally, Flowers has represented the United States at the U-15 level and has tallied two goals in three appearances.