Gerhard Struber forecasts "difficult picture" for New York Red Bulls after offseason transfers

“Of course the goal was that we hold the group together and find three, four, five key players to the team,” Struber continued about comings and goings. “Right now, I have to realize, this transfer window until now shows me a very difficult picture. I will be fair for my coaching team, I will be fair for my players for the next time. We have developed a team from a new start. I think we have many, many players from the academy, from the second team. We have in the end a situation to progress and develop a very young team, one more time. This is the situation.”