DC United acquire Caden Clark from CF Montréal

"At 22, he already has extensive MLS experience, and we’re looking forward to integrating him with the group."

"Caden is a proven talent in this league who will strengthen our midfield," said Ally Mackay, D.C. United's general manager and chief soccer officer.

Clark will be a U22 Initiative player for D.C. United. He is under contract through 2025 with options for 2026 and 2027.

In exchange for the 22-year-old US international, Montréal receive $700,000 in a cash-for-player trade. They could get another $100k (conditional) and retain a sell-on fee.

D.C. are Clark's fourth MLS team after previous stops with the New York Red Bulls, Minnesota United FC and Montréal. Since bursting onto the scene with RBNY in 2020, he's scored 12 goals in 114 appearances (all competitions) during those stops.

After the 2021 MLS season, Clark moved from New York to German Bundesliga sister side RB Leipzig. He never debuted for Leipzig and spent time on loan at Danish side Vendsyssel FF.

Internationally, Clark has one goal in two USMNT caps. He helped the United States win the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

"We would first like to thank Caden for his contribution to the club over the past year in Montréal. We wish him the best for the rest of his career," said Luca Saputo, Montréal's senior director of recruitment and sports methodology.

"This transaction is part of our sports strategy and gives us additional flexibility in this transfer window."