Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Bjørn Inge Utvik to Norwegian club

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have transferred defender Bjørn Inge Utvik to Norwegian Eliteserien side Sarpsborg 08 FF, the club announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old center back posted 1g/2a in 55 appearances across all competitions for Vancouver since originally joining from Sarpsborg 08 ahead of the 2024 season.

The former Norwegian youth international has featured in 22 contests this year, including 16 MLS matches. He helped the 'Caps reach the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final and played in the title game.

"Bjørn has been an outstanding professional since arriving in Vancouver," said sporting director Axel Schuster.

"We respect his desire to return home with a young family, and this agreement was made mutually with that in mind. We thank Bjørn for his contributions to the club and wish him all the best for the future."