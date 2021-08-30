Five moments that shaped MLS Heineken Rivalry Week in 2021

While things heated up after halftime in El Trafico, there were goals galore in the opening 45 minutes of Sunday's Texas rivalry matchup at Q2 Stadium. The bad news for the home fans in Austin ? FC Dallas scored four of the five first-half goals.

The damage was done by FCD's young dynamic duo of Ricardo Pepi and Jesus Ferreira , who both struck for first-half braces in an emphatic 5-3 win .

“I feel like our chemistry is great on and off the field," said the 18-year-old Pepi, who scored the winning penalty for MLS against Liga MX in the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and received his first USMNT call-up this week. "We just play for each other. We love playing with each other. We love combining and it just makes it easy on the field.”