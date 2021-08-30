Recap: Seattle Sounders 0, Portland Timbers 2

Sebastian Blanco scored on the same pitch where he suffered a torn ACL nearly a year ago, Felipe Mora added a second late after setting up Blanco and the Portland Timbers completed a desperately needed 2-0 Heineken Rivalry Week victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday night at Lumen Field.

Blanco — the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament MVP — was making only his second start since the injury, in a result that helped Portland move back above the playoff line into seventh in the Western Conference.

Mora's four goals and eight assists continue to lead the Timbers, who avoided the first season sweep in this rivalry at the MLS level since it began there in 2011. Both his goal and assist on Sunday, though, came via a helping hand from some uncharacteristically sloppy Seattle defending.

Steve Clark made five saves to keep Portland's first clean sheet since a 3-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on May 22 and extend their unbeaten run at Lumen Field to six matches (4W, 2D).

He got some help from the goal frame, struck by the Sounders on four separate occasions if you include Joao Paulo's shot that Clark pushed onto the crossbar.