Five moments that defined MLS Decision Day 2021

The most memorable, and frenetic 90-plus minutes, were played at Dignity Health Sports Park where the LA Galaxy and Minnesota United FC were both trying to secure one of the final three berths remaining in the West.

The Loons stunned the crowd with an early two-goal lead, then the Galaxy stormed back thanks to a pair of goals by Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. It appeared LA did just enough to clinch their spot, with what was shaping up to be a 0-0 draw at Children’s Mercy Park providing a big assist. But then Kreilach’s aforementioned goal for RSL completely flipped the script on an unforgettable final day of the 2021 MLS season. The Galaxy settled for a 3-3 draw and failed to reach the postseason during Greg Vanney's first season at the helm.