Five moments that defined MLS Decision Day 2021

The most dramatic Decision Day in MLS history lived up to the hype. A remarkable 11 teams were alive on the final day of the 2021 regular season, vying for the six final spots – three in each conference – in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
There were many memorable moments from the 13 matches, including the New England Revolution lifting the Supporters' Shield in front of their fans at Gillette Stadium and the classy Chris Wondolowski announcing his retirement in front of the crowd at PayPal Park after scoring his 171st career goal.
But we tried to narrow that down to a fab five. Check 'em out below.
Orlando City SC were one of those teams playing for their postseason lives on Decision Day, as were host CF Montréal.
After a tense opening 54 minutes, Sebastian Mendez broke the scoreless stalemate, and helped book the Lions' berth, with a thunderous golazo. The celebration – stripping off his jersey on a frigid Sunday afternoon in Montreal – was just as good.
Orlando ultimately booked the East's No. 6 seed and a Round One game against Nashville SC, the No. 3 seed.
How’s that saying go? Good things come to those who wait? Damir Kreilach couldn’t have waited any longer to bury the winner for Real Salt Lake in a 1-0 win at Sporting Kansas City.
Kreilach's 95th-minute goal not only secured RSL’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth but also sunk the LA Galaxy, making the Croatian a killer of both LA-based MLS clubs now.
RSL grabbed the West's No. 7 seed, and now a Round One game against Seattle (No. 2 seed) awaits.
The Colorado Rapids earned plenty of plaudits throughout the season as that plucky team comprised of recycled MLS players who exceeded expectations. But they took a major step forward on Decision Day.
There's not likely one MLS Best XI selection, no one up for any of the major postseason awards – outside of Robin Fraser for Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year – but Colorado proved emphatically they are the top team in the West with a 5-2 drubbing of an LAFC team that needed a Decision Day win, and some help, to reach the playoffs.
And it was a well-deserved celebration in the home-team locker room afterward, a win that also earned the Rapids a 2022 Concacaf Champions League berth.
Playoff berths weren’t the only thing decided on the final day of the regular season. The Golden Boot race also came right down to the wire, with New York City FC's Taty Castellanos claiming the crown courtesy of this powerful equalizing header.
Castellanos finished with 19 goals and eight assists, just beating out D.C. United's Ola Kamara, who struck for a first-half brace in a 3-1 win over Toronto FC. Kamara also scored 19 goals on the season but finished second with five assists.
Castellanos' decisive moment was an equalizing header in a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia, one that ultimately punched a Round One game against Atlanta. NYCFC are the East's No. 4 seed, while the Five Stripes are (fittingly) No. 5.
The most memorable, and frenetic 90-plus minutes, were played at Dignity Health Sports Park where the LA Galaxy and Minnesota United FC were both trying to secure one of the final three berths remaining in the West.
The Loons stunned the crowd with an early two-goal lead, then the Galaxy stormed back thanks to a pair of goals by Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez. It appeared LA did just enough to clinch their spot, with what was shaping up to be a 0-0 draw at Children’s Mercy Park providing a big assist. But then Kreilach’s aforementioned goal for RSL completely flipped the script on an unforgettable final day of the 2021 MLS season. The Galaxy settled for a 3-3 draw and failed to reach the postseason during Greg Vanney's first season at the helm.
On the flipside, MNUFC locked in the West's No. 5 seed and a trip to Portland (No. 4 seed) in Round One.