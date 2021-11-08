Recap: LA Galaxy 3, Minnesota United FC 3

Despite blowing a two-goal first-half lead, a 62nd-minute own goal from Julian Araujo gifted Minnesota United FC a berth in the Audi 2021 MLS Playoffs and dramatically eliminated the LA Galaxy after a 3-3 Decision Day draw at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Minnesota earned the No. 5 seed in the West and will face No. 4 Portland Timbers at Providence Park in Round One. A 95th-minute winner from Damir Kreilach saw Real Salt Lake defeat Sporting Kansas City 1-0 and knock the Galaxy out of the playoff race in stunning fashion as RSL jumped ahead of the Galaxy and into seventh place.

A missed penalty kick from Franco Fragapane in the 87th minute created a drama-filled final 10 minutes in Carson, but the Loons' defense prevailed and earned them a berth in this year's postseason. Despite rallying from a 2-0 deficit and getting a brace from Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, the draw was not enough for the Galaxy to book their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.

Adrien Hunou opened the scoring for the Loons in the 22nd minute after Minnesota hit the counter in quickfire fashion through Emanuel Reynoso combining with fullback Romain Metanire on a cheeky backheel pass. The Malagasy international took the ball up the pitch and hit a gorgeous through-ball to Hunou, who fired into the back of the net for the early lead. The goal was initially flagged for offside by Hunou, but referee Kevin Stott overturned the on-field decision after Video Review.

Lod doubled Minnesota's lead after a scramble in the box off a corner kick in the 34th minute with the Finnish winger unmarked at the back post, finding the roof of the net.

Sebastian Lletget got one back right before the halftime whistle for the Galaxy, starting their eventual comeback.

Chicharito scored the first of his two goals in the 51st minute to draw the sides level, but a 62nd-minute own goal from Araujo canceled it out. Hernandez's heroics brought the Galaxy level once again in the 75th minute after he fired home through the hands of Tyler Miller.