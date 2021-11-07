Recap: Toronto FC 1, DC United 3

Ola Kamara scored twice as D.C. United beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Decision Day at BMO Field, but the Black-and-Red finish just outside the Eastern Conference's seventh and final Audi 2021 MLS Cup playoff spot.

With the victory, D.C. United wrap up their season in eighth place, but first-year coach Hernan Losada will be ultimately disappointed as his side comes up just short after the New York Red Bulls drew Nashville SC on Sunday evening. A Red Bulls loss, combined with this victory, would have seen D.C. United make the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

A positive takeaway was the superstar performance of Kamara, who entered the match just one goal back of New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race. The Norwegian striker scored twice in the first half to temporarily take the league lead in goals scored on the final day of the MLS regular season. However, Castellanos netted one of his own to reclaim the lead via the tiebreaker (assists, 19g/8a).

Kamara was taken down by Toronto FC goalkeeper Quentin Westberg in the 30th minute, prompting the referee to point to the penalty spot. Up stepped Kamara, and he calmly sent Westberg the wrong way to make it 2-1 for the visitors. Six minutes later, Kamara scored his 19th goal of the year, deflecting in a Julian Gressel shot to put D.C. up by two.

D.C., who looked sharp right out of the gate, opened the scoring just 14 minutes after kickoff. Center back Steven Birnbaum powered a header past Westberg to make it 1-0.