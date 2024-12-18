FC Dallas sign midfielder Ramiro Benetti

FC Dallas have signed midfielder Ramiro Benetti through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Wednesday.

Benetti arrives with 34g/27a in 469 club appearances, adding depth and a veteran presence to Dallas' midfield.

The 31-year-old, who most recently played for Brazilian Série A side Cruzeiro, has over a decade of professional experience in his native Brazil. A Copa Libertadores champion in 2017 with Grêmio, he also played for Corinthians and has featured on loan with UAE Pro League side Al-Wasl FC.

"We’re excited to welcome Ramiro to FC Dallas," sporting director André Zanotta said. "His overall quality will complement our group, while his work-rate in midfield is exceptional.

"Ramiro is a versatile player, he is able to play in multiple positions. He is also a dedicated teammate with a character that fits what we’re trying to build in the club."

Dallas missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2024 after finishing 11th in the Western Conference (41 points).