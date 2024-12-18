FC Dallas sign midfielder Ramiro Benetti

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Dallas have signed midfielder Ramiro Benetti through 2026 with an option for 2027, the club announced Wednesday.
The 31-year-old, who most recently played for Brazilian Série A side Cruzeiro, has over a decade of professional experience in his native Brazil. A Copa Libertadores champion in 2017 with Grêmio, he also played for Corinthians and has featured on loan with UAE Pro League side Al-Wasl FC.
Benetti arrives with 34g/27a in 469 club appearances, adding depth and a veteran presence to Dallas' midfield.
"We’re excited to welcome Ramiro to FC Dallas," sporting director André Zanotta said. "His overall quality will complement our group, while his work-rate in midfield is exceptional.
"Ramiro is a versatile player, he is able to play in multiple positions. He is also a dedicated teammate with a character that fits what we’re trying to build in the club."
Dallas missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2024 after finishing 11th in the Western Conference (41 points).
They'll enter next season under new head coach Eric Quill, formerly the manager of MLS NEXT Pro affiliate club North Texas SC.
