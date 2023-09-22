Transfer Tracker

FC Cincinnati sign Luciano Acosta to contract extension

Luciano Acosta - FC Cincinnati - badge

© Katie Stratmani-USA TODAY Sports

FC Cincinnati have signed midfielder and captain Luciano Acosta to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Friday.

Acosta is a 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP frontrunner, posting 14 goals and 11 assists in 27 games for the Supporters’ Shield leaders. The 29-year-old Argentine playmaker leads the league in goal contributions (25) and is second in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race.

This season, Acosta has also won back-to-back MLS Player of the Month presented by CELSIUS awards (August and September). He has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi 10 times.

“Lucho is a tremendously important player for our team and our club,” FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright said in a release.

“He’s clearly one of the best players in our league, capable of producing the spectacular moments that win you games. His winning mentality, along with his continued growth as a leader and a captain, have allowed Lucho to become the best version of himself. It’s apparent how connected he feels to our city and community, and we’re proud to have Lucho representing FC Cincinnati.”

The Orange & Blue originally acquired Acosta in March 2021 from Liga MX side Atlas as a Designated Player. Ever since, his 71 regular-season goal contributions (31g/40a) rank second in MLS.

Acosta previously spent 2016-19 with D.C. United, initially on loan from boyhood club and Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors. He flourished alongside Wayne Rooney, forming a much-acclaimed LuchaRoo partnership, and nearly completed a transfer to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain in January 2019.

Now in Cincinnati, Acosta is the face of a club that’s transitioned from three straight dead-last finishes (2019-21) upon joining MLS to an Eastern Conference powerhouse. He is their attacking centerpiece alongside forwards Brandon Vazquez and Aaron Boupendza.

“This club is very special, it’s my family,” said Acosta. “Every time I go out on the field, I give my life for this city, for these fans, for these colors, for this club. That is what makes it so special for me, because they are my family.

“I hope to win many things with this team, with this city, and give back the joy that the fans give us all the time, every weekend, every day and return that love with a title.”

In July, Acosta captained the 2023 MLS All-Stars against Arsenal. He was also an MLS All-Star in 2022 and is a two-time MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire honoree (2018, ‘22).

Acosta has captained the Orange & Blue a club-record 90 times. He is their all-time leader in both goals and assists in MLS competition.

