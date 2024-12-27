FC Dallas acquire Shaq Moore from Nashville SC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

DAL receive: Shaq Moore

Shaq Moore NSH receive: Up to $150k GAM

Nashville will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and could net up to $100,000 in additional GAM should Moore meet certain performance metrics.

Nashville retain a sell-on percentage of any future transfer of the player outside of MLS.

Moore joined Nashville in 2022 from Spanish club CD Tenerife and made 83 appearances across all competitions, contributing 2g/14a. The 28-year-old previously featured for FC Dallas' youth academy before moving to Spain to pursue his professional career.

He's since accrued 19 senior caps for the US men's national team, scoring his first international goal in a 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup match against Canada.

The move provides FC Dallas with a two-way threat at fullback as they chase a bounce-back season under first-year head coach Eric Quill, who was hired this offseason to replace the departed Nico Estévez.