Toronto FC draw historic crowd for Lionel Messi & Miami visit

Lionel Messi helped make history both on and off the field during MLS Matchday 12.

Toronto set a new club attendance benchmark on Saturday with Messi as a star attraction. The 38-year-old lived up to his top billing, producing 1g/2a and becoming the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 goal contributions .

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Saturday's historic turnout continued a trend of fans showing up in droves to watch Miami and Messi.

Last month, 75,824 fans filled Empower Field at Mile High as Miami earned a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rapids, marking the second-highest single-game attendance in MLS history.

That followed the 75,673 fans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum who took in Miami's visit to LAFC on MLS is Back weekend.

Another all-time Top 10 crowd - 72,026 fans at M&T Bank Stadium - witnessed Messi and Miami's visit to D.C. United on MLS Matchday 3.