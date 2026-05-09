Toronto FC draw historic crowd for Lionel Messi & Miami visit

Lionel Messi helped make history both on and off the field during MLS Matchday 12.
In front of a record 44,828 fans at BMO Field, Inter Miami CF's legendary No. 10 set a record of his own to guide the Herons to a 4-2 win at Toronto FC.
Toronto set a new club attendance benchmark on Saturday with Messi as a star attraction. The 38-year-old lived up to his top billing, producing 1g/2a and becoming the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 goal contributions.
Messi mania
Saturday's historic turnout continued a trend of fans showing up in droves to watch Miami and Messi.
Last month, 75,824 fans filled Empower Field at Mile High as Miami earned a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rapids, marking the second-highest single-game attendance in MLS history.
That followed the 75,673 fans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum who took in Miami's visit to LAFC on MLS is Back weekend.
Another all-time Top 10 crowd - 72,026 fans at M&T Bank Stadium - witnessed Messi and Miami's visit to D.C. United on MLS Matchday 3.
"It's always an honor," Messi told Apple TV after playing for another record crowd. "And I'm thankful in all the stadiums for how people treat me wherever we go."
World Cup venue
Toronto's new attendance record comes just weeks before BMO Field is set to host six games at this summer's 2026 FIFA World Cup - including co-host Canada's Group B opener against Bosnia & Herzegovina on June 12.
An additional 17,000 temporary seats were added in the lead-up to this summer's tournament, expanding the venue's capacity to 45,736 to meet World Cup standards.
"It's a world-class stadium. It's phenomenal to have seen the progression over the years and yeah, it feels like a really, really good stadium," said Toronto head Robin Fraser.
"It feels like it's going to be a great place for the World Cup."