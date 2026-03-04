FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC: Everything to know for Sunday Night Soccer

Toronto FC fans could get their first look at club-record signing Josh Sargent when FC Cincinnati host Matchday 3's edition of Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

If healthy, Evander is a guaranteed starter for Cincinnati. Amid the Brazilian's absence, head coach Pat Noonan has replaced him with homegrown Gerardo Valenzuela .

Evander's absence was felt during Matchday 2, as Cincinnati managed just 1.0 xG in a 1-0 loss at Minnesota United FC .

Does Evander return to the starting XI for Cincy? That's the biggest question heading into Matchday 3.

What to know

The vibes in Toronto are positive despite the Reds starting the season with two straight losses.

The main reason? They got the long-rumored Josh Sargent deal over the line last week, completing a reported $22 million transfer (up to $27 million with add-ons) for the USMNT striker from EFL Championship side Norwich City.

Sargent joins fellow Designated Player Djordje Mihailovic and center back Walker Zimmerman as key signings of a club rebuild that began midway through the 2025 season.

Are the pieces now in place for Toronto to return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020?

Who to watch

José Cifuentes: The Ecuador international midfielder, who previously starred at LAFC, is on loan from Rangers FC through June with a purchase option.

Richie Laryea: A written-in-pen starter for Toronto, Laryea has also emerged as a recent favorite of Canada boss Jesse Marsch ahead of this summer's World Cup.

Djordje Mihailovic: The first major signing of Toronto's rebuild, Mihailovic has 5g/4a in 12 starts for the Reds since arriving in August 2025 from the Colorado Rapids.

Josh Sargent: The St. Louis native is MLS-bound after a successful eight-year spell in Europe (71g/24a in 240 matches) with Norwich and German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen.

Walker Zimmerman: The five-time MLS Best XI honoree, four-time MLS All-Star and two-time MLS Defender of the Year now calls Toronto home following a six-season stint with Nashville SC.

Predicted XI

Sargent looks set to make his TFC debut on Sunday. Head coach Robin Fraser just has to decide if the No. 9 starts or comes off the bench.