Toronto FC acquire defender Benjamín Kuscevic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have acquired defender Benjamín Kuscevic on loan from Brazilian Série B side Fortaleza, the club announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old Chilean international is on loan through the 2026 MLS season with a purchase option.

Kuscevic is Toronto's second veteran center back signing this winter after they acquired Walker Zimmerman in free agency.

"We are happy to welcome Benjamín to Toronto FC," said general manager Jason Hernandez.

"Benjamín has established himself as a strong defender and steady presence in prominent leagues in South America and in international competition. We look forward to his quick integration with the group and our work together during the 2026 campaign."

Kuscevic brings 12g/2a in 244 professional matches since breaking through at Universidad Católica in Chile. He helped Los Cruzados win seven titles.

Kuscevic has also featured extensively across Brazilian top-flight sides Palmeiras, Coritiba and Fortaleza. He lifted eight trophies while at Palmeiras.

Internationally, Kuscevic has earned 14 caps with Chile.

Kuscevic and Zimmerman anchor Toronto's remade backline, which features left back Matheus Pereira and right back Richie Laryea. Pereira was acquired this winter from Liga Portugal side CD Santa Clara, while Laryea is projected to represent Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.