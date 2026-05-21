Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

The Columbus Crew host Atlanta United for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, helping set the stage for the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause.

With Courtois at the wheel, Columbus could revert to the style they thrived on under former head coach Wilfried Nancy.

Meanwhile, USMNT wingback Max Arfsten hopes to join Cape Verde international defender Steven Moreira at the World Cup this summer.

Designated Player Diego Rossi spearheads the attack since star striker Wessam Abou Ali suffered a season-ending knee injury last month.

Following a four-game winless skid, Columbus parted ways with first-year head coach Henrik Rydström last Sunday.

What to know

Record

14th in Eastern Conference

11 points, 3W-8L-2D

What to know

Through 16 matches (all competitions) of head coach Tata Martino's second stint in Atlanta, the magic of their 2018 MLS Cup-winning is still waiting to be rekindled.

The Five Stripes are six points off the East's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace, and they fell midweek in the US Open Cup quarterfinals against Orlando City.

Perhaps the summer transfer window can rejuvenate their 2026 campaign. That begins on July 13, affording teams a midseason reset.

In the meantime, star midfielder Miguel Amirón is recovering from a knee injury ahead of expectedly representing Paraguay at the World Cup this summer.

Who to watch

Miguel Almirón: After being sidelined for the past month, Almirón could return in Atlanta's final match before leaving for the World Cup.

After being sidelined for the past month, Almirón could return in Atlanta's final match before leaving for the World Cup. Alexey Miranchuk: A Russian international, Miranchuk is Atlanta's leading scorer with five goals this season.

A Russian international, Miranchuk is Atlanta's leading scorer with five goals this season. Saba Lobjanidze: All three of Lobjanidze's goal contributions this year (2g/1a) have come in Atlanta's past three games.

All three of Lobjanidze's goal contributions this year (2g/1a) have come in Atlanta's past three games. Emmanuel Latte Lath: Arriving as Atlanta's record signing for a reported $22 million ahead of the 2025 season, Latte Lath has netted 2g/2a this campaign.

Arriving as Atlanta's record signing for a reported $22 million ahead of the 2025 season, Latte Lath has netted 2g/2a this campaign. Cooper Sanchez: The 18-year-old homegrown midfielder leads Atlanta with four assists.

Predicted XI