Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United: What to know for Sunday Night Soccer

The Columbus Crew host Atlanta United for Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire, helping set the stage for the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause.
How to watch & stream
When
- Sunday, May 24 | 5 pm ET/2 pm PT
Where
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Field | Columbus, Ohio
Record
- 13th in Eastern Conference
- 13 points, 3W-7L-4D
What to know
Following a four-game winless skid, Columbus parted ways with first-year head coach Henrik Rydström last Sunday.
Assistant coach and former CF Montréal manager Laurent Courtois has taken the reins as interim coach, helping Columbus reach the US Open Cup semifinals with a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on Wednesday.
Designated Player Diego Rossi spearheads the attack since star striker Wessam Abou Ali suffered a season-ending knee injury last month.
Meanwhile, USMNT wingback Max Arfsten hopes to join Cape Verde international defender Steven Moreira at the World Cup this summer.
Who to watch
- Diego Rossi: The former Golden Boot presented by Audi winner co-leads Columbus with five goals this year.
- Max Arfsten: A World Cup hopeful, Arfsten tops the Crew's goal contribution charts with 4g/4a.
- Steven Moreira: The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year is headed to his first World Cup with Cape Verde this summer.
- Hugo Picard: In his last six games across all competitions, the French midfielder has notched 4g/1a.
- André Gomes: Boasting extensive experience across top European leagues, the former Portugal international has started eight games since arriving in February.
Predicted XI
With Courtois at the wheel, Columbus could revert to the style they thrived on under former head coach Wilfried Nancy.
Record
- 14th in Eastern Conference
- 11 points, 3W-8L-2D
What to know
Through 16 matches (all competitions) of head coach Tata Martino's second stint in Atlanta, the magic of their 2018 MLS Cup-winning is still waiting to be rekindled.
The Five Stripes are six points off the East's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace, and they fell midweek in the US Open Cup quarterfinals against Orlando City.
Perhaps the summer transfer window can rejuvenate their 2026 campaign. That begins on July 13, affording teams a midseason reset.
In the meantime, star midfielder Miguel Amirón is recovering from a knee injury ahead of expectedly representing Paraguay at the World Cup this summer.
Who to watch
- Miguel Almirón: After being sidelined for the past month, Almirón could return in Atlanta's final match before leaving for the World Cup.
- Alexey Miranchuk: A Russian international, Miranchuk is Atlanta's leading scorer with five goals this season.
- Saba Lobjanidze: All three of Lobjanidze's goal contributions this year (2g/1a) have come in Atlanta's past three games.
- Emmanuel Latte Lath: Arriving as Atlanta's record signing for a reported $22 million ahead of the 2025 season, Latte Lath has netted 2g/2a this campaign.
- Cooper Sanchez: The 18-year-old homegrown midfielder leads Atlanta with four assists.
Predicted XI
If Almirón returns to action, odds are he comes off the bench and looks to provide a spark.
The market sees Columbus as the heavy favorite at home, cornering two-thirds of the pool (66%) against Atlanta.
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Market insights shared are current as of Thursday, May 21 at 9 am ET.
With both teams near the bottom of the Eastern Conference table, three points are at a premium. That adds pressure for the likes of Arfsten and Miranchuk to deliver.