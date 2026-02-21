Evander: FC Cincinnati star exits season opener with injury

FC Cincinnati's 2026 MLS season got off to a worrying start after star player Evander made an early injury exit.
Cincy's All-Star Brazilian playmaker grabbed his hamstring and went down in the 10th minute of Saturday's eventual 2-0 home win over Atlanta United on Matchday 1.
The non-contact injury forced head coach Pat Noonan to send in homegrown midfielder Gerardo Valenzuela as a 13th-minute substitute.
Cincy got the job done regardless, collecting their first three points of the season on late goals from Kévin Denkey (80') and Nick Hagglund (90'). Defensively, USMNT veteran Miles Robinson put in a Man-of-the-Match performance to help secure the clean sheet.
Evander, a two-time Landon Donovan MLS MVP finalist, has been the centerpiece of the Orange & Blue since his February 2025 arrival from the Portland Timbers in an MLS-record trade.
The 27-year-old is one of only three players in MLS history with multiple seasons of at least 15 goals and 15 assists, along with Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi and Toronto FC legend Sebastian Giovinco.
Last season, Evander produced 18g/15a as Cincinnati finished second in the 2025 Supporters' Shield standings.