Explaining oddsmakers' 10 longest shots to win MLS Cup 2022

Like Chicago, Houston Dynamo FC have ambitions of ascending to a far higher profile than they currently enjoy, as shown by their signing of Mexican international Hector Herrera to a pre-contract. Yet even though Houston are under new ownership, a new front office and a new manager, the reputation of the previous regime(s) lingers. Of the four teams at +10000 odds, they might be the best suited to take major steps forward this season, but it's hard to know until Herrera arrives this summer from La Liga's Atletico Madrid. Oddsmakers and bettors are probably also waiting.