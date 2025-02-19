MLS Cup 2025 odds: Will LA Galaxy repeat?

Who are the early favorites to win MLS Cup presented by Audi in 2025?
DraftKings odds have Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF leading the pack, followed closely by LAFC and defending champions LA Galaxy. Newcomers San Diego FC, who will become the league's 30th team during season No. 30, are higher than you may think.
Check out the full rundown below.
MLS Cup 2025 futures odds
1. Inter Miami CF +370
2. LAFC +600
3. LA Galaxy +850
4. FC Cincinnati +1000
5. Columbus Crew +1200
6. New York Red Bulls +1400
7. Atlanta United +1800
T-8. Seattle Sounders FC +2000
T-8. Orlando City SC +2000
10. Philadelphia Union +2200
T-11. Real Salt Lake +2500
T-11. New York City FC +2500
T-11. Houston Dynamo FC +2500
T-14. Vancouver Whitecaps FC +3500
T-14. Minnesota United FC +3500
T-16. Charlotte FC +4000
T-16. Portland Timbers +4000
T-16. Colorado Rapids +4000
T-19. Austin FC +5000
T-19. St. Louis CITY SC +5000
T-19. Nashville SC +5000
T-19. D.C. United +5000
T-23. Chicago Fire FC +6500
T-23. CF Montréal +6500
T-23. Toronto FC +6500
T-23. San Diego FC +6500
T-23. San Jose Earthquakes +6500
T-23. FC Dallas +6500
T-29. Sporting Kansas City +8000
T-29. New England Revolution +8000
GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, (800) 327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), or visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD).
21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/KY/NH/WY). Void in ONT. Odds and lines subject to change. Eligibility restrictions apply. Terms: draftkings.com/sportsbook. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino & Resort (KS).