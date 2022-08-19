Explaining how Matias Pellegrini joined NYCFC from Inter Miami

Pellegrini was indeed bought out by Miami ahead of the 2021 season, a cap casualty of a league investigation that revealed Miami had five (!) Designated Players during their inaugural season (with Blaise Matuidi and Andres Reyes not being correctly reported). So they had a problem in terms of roster compliance they needed to solve by opening day (April 18).

Miami hoped they could use a U22 Initiative slot on Pellegrini, but his salary was just above the maximum threshold for that mechanism. The team still had Matuidi, Rodolfo Pizarro and Gonzalo Higuain in 2021 and there was no way for any of that trio to be bought down from their DP charge. So, Pellegrini was the odd man out.