Reports: New England Revolution to add Nacho Gil on free transfer

By MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

The New England Revolution are poised to sign Spanish winger/attacking midfielder Nacho Gil on a free transfer ahead of the MLS Roster Freeze Date on Sept. 2, according to multiple reports and confirmed by MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert.

The 26-year-old is the younger brother of club captain Carles Gil, the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and a two-time Best XI selection. Nacho had trained with New England recently, and he’s out of contract after last competing for FC Cartagena in Spain’s second division.

The deal’s required international roster slot became open last week when Icelandic midfielder Arnor Traustrason mutually parted ways with the defending Supporters’ Shield champions.

Nacho has spent his entire professional career in Spain, breaking through with Valencia and Las Palmas in LaLiga while logging 22 appearances. But he’s proven more productive in the Segunda Division, notching 4g/3a in just over 100 games for the likes of Elche, Ponferradina and Cartagena.

Should Nacho’s deal go official, he’d cement the fifth active brother pairing on the same MLS club this season. The others are:

New England, sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, have nine games remaining in their quest to earn an Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot. They’ve added several other wingers during the season, including Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (trade with LAFC) and Dylan Borrero (U22 Initiative).

