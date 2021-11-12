Eight players who could break out in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs

Honestly, I feel that the New York Red Bulls midfielder already broke out this season. It's just that I'm not sure all that many people really noticed. And while Cristian Casseres is a No. 6-No. 8 hybrid by trade, he was asked to play further upfield down the stretch, which gave him more chances to flash some offensive skills (two goals and four helpers in his last eight games, to be exact). If he continues in this vein to help the East's No. 7 seed pull off an upset or two, folks will definitely notice.