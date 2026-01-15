Orlando City transfer Luis Muriel to Atlético Junior

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Orlando City have transferred striker Luis Muriel to Colombian side Atlético Junior, the club announced Thursday.

The 34-year-old Colombian international's exit opens a Designated Player roster spot for Orlando. Martín Ojeda and Marco Pašalić are their remaining DPs.

Muriel spent two seasons with Orlando, arriving in 2024 from Italian Serie A side Atalanta. He produced 17g/18a in 84 matches (all competitions) for the Lions.

Before beginning his nearly 15-year career in Europe, Muriel developed in Junior's academy.

“We want to thank Luis for his contributions during his time here in Orlando,” said general manager and sporting director Ricardo Moreira. “We wish him the best as he accomplishes his dream of returning to play for his boyhood club."

Orlando's 2026 season begins on Feb. 21 against Red Bull New York (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).